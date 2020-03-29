Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Coronavirus-Altice Europe ne versera pas de dividende Reuters • 29/03/2020 à 19:15









29 mars (Reuters) - Altice Europe ATCA.AS a annoncé dimanche que: * ALTICE EUROPE NE DISTRIBUERA AUCUN DIVIDENDE À SES ACTIONNAIRES EN RAISON DE LA CRISE DU CORONAVIRUS * SON OBJECTIF DEMEURE DE POUVOIR CONTINUER DEMAIN À INVESTIR MASSIVEMENT DANS LA FIBRE, LA 4G/LA 5G ET LES SERVICES À SES CLIENTS Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ATCA.AS

Valeurs associées ALTICE EUROPE Euronext Amsterdam -4.63%