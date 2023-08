Corbion's CEO Anticipates Positive Free Cash Flow In H2

10 août (Reuters) - Corbion NV CORB.AS :

* "WE REMAIN CONFIDENT IN OUR LONGER-TERM OUTLOOK, WE ANTICIPATE CHALLENGING OPERATING ENVIRONMENT TO PERSIS THROUGH SECOND HALF OF THIS YEAR" - CEO

* OUTLOOK: "DIVESTMENT PROCESS OF OUR EMULSIFIERS BUSINESS IS CONTINUING TO PROGRESS AND WE ANTICIPATE CONCLUDING A TRANSACTION WITHIN THIS YEAR" - CEO

* "WE ANTICIPATE A POSITIVE FREE CASH FLOW IN H2 2023 FOLLOWING RELAXATION IN INPUT COSTS, OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES, FURTHER WORKING CAPITAL OPTIMIZATION AND OUR CAPITAL DISCIPLINE" - CEO

Texte original sur Eikon ID:nGNEbBrQKF Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CORB.AS

(Gdansk Newsroom)