Colas-Conseil d'administration en août sur l'opportunité d'un dividende 2019

PARIS, 1er avril (Reuters) - Colas COLP.PA annonce mercredi dans un communiqué: * LE CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION RÉUNI LE 27 MARS ET LE 1ER AVRIL A DÉCIDÉ DE RENONCER À PROPOSER À L'ASSEMBLÉE GÉNÉRALE MIXTE DU 22 AVRIL 2020 UNE DISTRIBUTION DE DIVIDENDES * UN CONSEIL D'ADMINISTRATION SE RÉUNIRA EN AOÛT POUR ANALYSER L'OPPORTUNITÉ DE DISTRIBUER UN DIVIDENDE AU TITRE DE 2019 APRÈS AVOIR RÉÉVALUÉ LA SITUATION AU VU DE LA CRISE SANITAIRE Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur COLP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées BOUYGUES Euronext Paris -8.79% COLAS Euronext Paris -3.21%