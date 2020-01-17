Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client China Aircraft annonce la commande de 40 Airbus A321 Neo Reuters • 17/01/2020 à 01:18









17 janvier (Reuters) - * CHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING GROUP ANNONCE AVOIR SIGNÉ AVEC AIRBUS AIR.PA POUR L'ACHAT DE 40 APPAREILS DE LA FAMILLE DES A321 NEO, POUR LIVRAISON PAR ÉTAPES D'ICI À 2026 * CET ACCORD INTERVIENT EN COMPLÉMENT D'UN PRÉCÉDENT ACCORD CONCLU EN 2014 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIR.PA

Valeurs associées CN AIRCRAFT LEAS Tradegate 0.00% AIRBUS Euronext Paris +1.78%