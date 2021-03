o Cash position of €17.2 million ($21.2 million) as of December 31, 2020

o Conference call and webcast scheduled for March 25 at 1:00 p.m. CET / 8:00 a.m. EDT



Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer (the Company), today announced its consolidated financial results for fiscal year 2020 ended December 31, 2020 and provided a business update.