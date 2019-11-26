Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Carrefour et Fnac Darty discutent du déploiement de shop-in-shops
Reuters•26/11/2019 à 08:30
26 novembre (Reuters) - Carrefour SA CARR.PA et Fnac Darty FNAC.PA ont annoncé mardi : * ÊTRE EN DISCUSSIONS AVANCÉES EN VUE D'UN DÉPLOIEMENT D'UNE TRENTAINE DE SHOP-IN-SHOPS * LE DÉPLOIEMENT DE CES SHOP-IN-SHOPS SE FERAIT SOUS CONTRAT D'EXPLOITATION EXCLUSIVE, AU SEIN DES HYPERMARCHÉS CARREFOUR EN FRANCE SOUS L'ENSEIGNE DARTY * CARREFOUR ET FNAC DARTY FINALISENT LES MODALITÉS OPÉRATIONNELLES POUR CE DÉPLOIEMENT QUI DEVRAIT INTERVENIR EN 2020 ET 2021 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CARR.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-0.55%
|Euronext Paris
|+0.61%
© 2019 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved.
Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer