Carrefour a reçu une offre de Shopinvest sur Rue Du Commerce
Reuters•08/11/2019 à 08:36
PARIS, 8 novembre (Reuters) - Carrefour SA CARR.PA : * ANNONCE AVOIR REÇU UNE OFFRE FERME DE SHOPINVEST PORTANT SUR 100% DU CAPITAL DE RUE DU COMMERCE * RUE DU COMMERCE EST UN SITE SPÉCIALISÉ DANS LA VENTE DE PRODUITS HIGH-TECH EN FRANCE * A LA SUITE DE CETTE OPÉRATION, IL S'INTÉGRERA À SHOPINVEST, GROUPE DE COMMERCE EN LIGNE QUI OPÈRE NOTAMMENT LES 3 SUISSES Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CARR.PA (Henri-Pierre André)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-0.61%
