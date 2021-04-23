Carbios et Michelin franchissent une étape vers le pneu 100 % durable

Carbios and Michelin have taken a major step towards developing 100% sustainable tires. Michelin has successfully tested and applied Carbios' enzymatic recycling process for PET plastic waste, in order to create a high tenacity tire fibre that meets the tire-giant's technical requirements.



Conventional thermomechanical recycling processes for complex plastics do not achieve the PET high-performance grade required for pneumatic applications. However, the monomers resulting from Carbios' process, which used colored and opaque plastic waste such as bottles, once repolymerized in PET, made it possible to obtain a high tenacity fibre meeting Michelin's tire requirements.



This major step constitutes a world-first in the tire sector and confirms the potential of Carbios' process to engage the industry in a responsible transition towards a sustainable circular economy model.