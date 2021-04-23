Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MAY 21 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 195.00
-0.22%
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
  2. Aide
    2. Espace Client
    3. Connexion
Espace Membre Boursorama

Erreur d'authentification

Votre compte a été clôturé.

Vous êtes authentifié. Nous chargeons votre espace membre.

Pour des raisons de sécurité et pour continuer à accéder à votre espace membre, nous vous remercions de bien vouloir valider votre compte membre en cliquant sur le lien suivant : Je valide mon compte membre
Vous allez recevoir un email à l'adresse indiquée lorsque vous aviez créé votre compte.
Cliquez ensuite sur le lien présent dans le mail. Vous pourrez alors de nouveau accéder à votre compte membre.
Si vous n'avez pas reçu cet email, contactez-nous

Un email de confirmation vient de vous être adressé.

  • 8 caractères minimum

  • 1 majuscule

  • 1 minuscule

  • 1 chiffre

  • 1 caractère spécial

  • Différent de votre pseudo

  • Les deux mots de passe sont identiques

Mot de passe oublié ?

Bénéficiez gratuitement de fonctionnalités et de services additionnels. Devenez membre

Identifiant/Mot de passe oublié
Si vous êtes Membre de la Communauté Boursorama, veuillez indiquer l'adresse email que vous avez fournie lors de votre enregistrement pour recevoir votre identifiant et/ou ré-initialiser votre mot de passe :

Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre

Fermer

MAY 21 CAC 40 Index (10x)
6 195.00
-0.22%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 

Carbios et Michelin franchissent une étape vers le pneu 100 % durable
Boursorama CP23/04/2021 à 07:45

Carbios and Michelin have taken a major step towards developing 100% sustainable tires. Michelin has successfully tested and applied Carbios' enzymatic recycling process for PET plastic waste, in order to create a high tenacity tire fibre that meets the tire-giant's technical requirements.

Conventional thermomechanical recycling processes for complex plastics do not achieve the PET high-performance grade required for pneumatic applications. However, the monomers resulting from Carbios' process, which used colored and opaque plastic waste such as bottles, once repolymerized in PET, made it possible to obtain a high tenacity fibre meeting Michelin's tire requirements.

This major step constitutes a world-first in the tire sector and confirms the potential of Carbios' process to engage the industry in a responsible transition towards a sustainable circular economy model.

Valeurs associées

CARBIOS
Euronext Paris 0.00%

0 commentaire

Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

Mes listes

Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste

valeur

dernier

var.
BoursoramaBanque_BLANC
Pages les plus populaires
Contacts
L'offre Boursorama Banque
Liens utiles

Les Risques en Bourse

Fermer