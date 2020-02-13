Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Capgemini-Hausse de 17% du résultat net 2019
Reuters•13/02/2020 à 07:12
13 février (Reuters) - Capgemini SE CAPP.PA : * CAPGEMINI-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE 14 125 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 7,0% EN 2019 * CAPGEMINI-CROISSANCE DE 5,3% À TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS SUR L'ANNÉE ET 2,9% AU 4ÈME TRIMESTRE * CAPGEMINI-PRISE DE COMMANDES EN PROGRESSION DE 11% À TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS * CAPGEMINI-TAUX DE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE DE 12,3%, EN PROGRESSION DE 20 POINTS DE BASE * CAPGEMINI-RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE DE 856 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 17% * CAPGEMINI- FREE CASH-FLOW ORGANIQUE DE 1 288 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 16% * CAPGEMINI- PROPOSITION DE DIVIDENDE DE 1,90 EURO PAR ACTION, EN HAUSSE DE 12% * CAPGEMINI VISE EN 2020 UNE CROISSANCE D'ENVIRON 4% À TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS DU CA, UNE AMÉLIORATION DE LA PROFITABILITÉ AVEC UNE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE COMPRISE ENTRE 12,4% ET 12,6% ET UN FREE CASH-FLOW ORGANIQUE D'ENVIRON 1,2 MILLIARD D'EUROS * CAPGEMINI-CES PERSPECTIVES NE TIENNENT PAS COMPTE DE L'IMPACT DE L'ACQUISITION D'ALTRAN Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur CAPP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
