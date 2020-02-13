CAC 40
Capgemini-Hausse de 17% du résultat net 2019
Reuters13/02/2020 à 07:12

    13 février (Reuters) - Capgemini SE  CAPP.PA :
    * CAPGEMINI-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE 14 125 MILLIONS D'EUROS,
EN
HAUSSE DE 7,0% EN 2019
    * CAPGEMINI-CROISSANCE DE 5,3% À TAUX DE CHANGE CONSTANTS
SUR
L'ANNÉE ET 2,9% AU 4ÈME TRIMESTRE
    * CAPGEMINI-PRISE DE COMMANDES EN PROGRESSION DE 11% À TAUX
DE
CHANGE CONSTANTS
    * CAPGEMINI-TAUX DE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE DE 12,3%, EN
PROGRESSION
DE 20 POINTS DE BASE
    * CAPGEMINI-RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE DE 856 MILLIONS
D'EUROS,
EN HAUSSE DE 17%
    * CAPGEMINI- FREE CASH-FLOW ORGANIQUE DE 1 288 MILLIONS
D'EUROS,
EN HAUSSE DE 16%
    * CAPGEMINI- PROPOSITION DE DIVIDENDE DE 1,90 EURO PAR
ACTION, EN
HAUSSE DE 12%
    * CAPGEMINI VISE EN 2020 UNE CROISSANCE D'ENVIRON 4% À TAUX
DE
CHANGE CONSTANTS DU CA, UNE AMÉLIORATION DE LA PROFITABILITÉ
AVEC UNE MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE COMPRISE ENTRE 12,4% ET 12,6% ET
UN FREE CASH-FLOW ORGANIQUE D'ENVIRON 1,2 MILLIARD D'EUROS
    * CAPGEMINI-CES PERSPECTIVES NE TIENNENT PAS COMPTE DE
L'IMPACT DE
L'ACQUISITION D'ALTRAN

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  CAPP.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
CAPGEMINI
Euronext Paris -3.49%
