Calderion Backs Geolinks Services in €6 Million Funding Round

Audacia SA, through its deeptech fund Calderion, has participated in a €6 million funding round for Geolinks Services. The transaction saw Calderion join other investors, including the French Tech Seed fund managed by Bpifrance as part of France 2030, BRGM Invest, and InnoEnergy. As part of this equity investment, Calderion acquires a minority stake in Geolinks Services, supporting the company's scale-up and the commercial launch of its FlowTerra™ technology. The funds will be used to strengthen Geolinks' teams in artificial intelligence, modeling, and geosciences, and to expand its industrial organization to accelerate the deployment of its dynamic subsurface modeling solutions for the mining, CO₂ storage, and natural hydrogen sectors.

