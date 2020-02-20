Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Bouygues-Résultat net 2019 en repli, doublement du FCF Reuters • 20/02/2020 à 07:32









20 février (Reuters) - Bouygues SA BOUY.PA : * BOUYGUES-RESULTAT NET PDG EN BAISSE A €1.184 MLNS EN 2019, C.A. 37,9 MDS (+7%), ROC EN HAUSSE A 1.676 MLNS * BOUYGUES-DOUBLEMENT DU CASH FLOW LIBRE A 815 MLNS D'EUROS EN 2019 * BOUYGUES-DIVIDENDE DE 2,60 €/ACTION, DONT 0,90 €/ACTION A TITRE EXCEPTIONNEL * BOUYGUES-CONFIRMATION DE L'OBJECTIF DU GROUPE DE GÉNÉRER 1 MD€ DE CASH-FLOW LIBRE EN 2020 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur BOUY.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées BOUYGUES Euronext Paris +1.88%