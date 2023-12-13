BOOSTHEAT : BOOSTHEAT STRENGTHENS ITS INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY IN THE STRATEGIC FIELD OF ENERGY HYBRIDIZATION

Vénissieux, December 13, 2023

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400IAM7 / ALBOO), a French industrial and software player in energy efficiency, announces the granting of a new patent that strengthens its intellectual property and competitiveness in the strategic field of energy hybridization.

I TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION: THE HYBRID THERMODYNAMIC COMPRESSOR

As announced on November 30, BOOSTHEAT has entered the strategic field of energy hybridization through an innovative approach to thermal compression, its core technological expertise, already developed in the field of heat pumps, which offers industrial customers enhanced possibilities for improving the performance of their thermal systems and reinforcing their energy independence.

To carry out this strategy, BOOSTHEAT is developing a new-generation compressor: the hybrid thermodynamic compressor. This invention is the fruit of in-depth research to offer a more flexible solution, adapted to the various conditions of use of heat pumps and to fluctuations in energy sources. The hybrid thermal compressor skillfully combines thermal and electrical energy, offering a unique capability to produce electrical energy from a thermal source for micro-cogeneration (mCHP) applications, or to use electrical energy to complement or replace the thermal source. This versatility opens up new perspectives in energy management, in line with today's ecological and economic challenges.

I INTERNATIONAL PROTECTION OF INNOVATION

The patent, filed in 2019 and providing anteriority for potential future developments, was recently granted in the European Union, with an extended unitary effect, as well as in the United States. BOOSTHEAT thus covers its know-how in the two leading global markets for the targeted applications.

Patent extension applications are underway in key regions such as Canada, China, and Japan, illustrating the global impact of this breakthrough.

I HEADING TOWARDS PROTOTYPING

Thus protected, BOOSTHEAT can confidently move forward to the next stages in the development, industrialization and marketing of its innovation.

Today, the BOOSTHEAT teams are working to optimize product performance using various simulation and numerical modeling tools. In particular, the company is exploiting its own expertise in CFD ( Computational Fluid Dynamics) simulation to validate the current prototyping phase while maximizing future product performance.

Thanks to its laboratory capabilities, BOOSTHEAT will soon be able to demonstrate that the product not only meets all the required technical specifications but is also suitable for the chosen market segment and compliant with current regulations.

I CONFIRMATION OF DEPLOYMENT SCHEDULE

BOOSTHEAT confirms the roadmap previously announced and the many opportunities for 2024:

In terms of development , the Company's objective is to present its hybrid compressor prototype in early 2024 to enter a phase of demonstrating its performance and qualifying its uses.

, the Company's objective is to present its hybrid compressor prototype in early 2024 to enter a phase of demonstrating its performance and qualifying its uses. In terms of research, BOOSTHEAT is determined to stay one step ahead of the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, by working on new primary energies such as biogas, biomethane and hydrogen.

BOOSTHEAT is determined to stay one step ahead of the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050, by working on new primary energies such as biogas, biomethane and hydrogen. Finally, on the commercial front, BOOSTHEAT will be working on adding value to its solution, whether through co-development, licensing or technology transfer, by targeting market segments in the HVAC-R field, as well as in industrial applications.

* * *

Find out more about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate the energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 families of patents, enabling significant optimization of energy consumption to move towards a reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400IAM7).

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication - Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB

Investor Relations

Tel.: +33 1 53 67 36 78 / boostheat@actus.fr

ACTUS finance & communication - Serena BONI

Press Relations

Tel.: +33 4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr