Biosynex reporte publication comptes annuels 2025 au plus tard au 30 avril 2026

* Biosynex reporte publication comptes annuels 2025, travaux supplémentaires liés à procédure de sauvegarde en cours. * Rapport financier annuel 2025 également décalé, publication attendue au plus tard 30 avril 2026 après bourse au lieu du 22 avril 2026. * Chiffre d’affaires T1 2026 désormais prévu 30 avril 2026. Disclaimer: This news brief was created by Public Technologies (PUBT) using generative artificial intelligence. While PUBT strives to provide accurate and timely information, this AI-generated content is for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Biosynex SA published the original content used to generate this news brief via EQS News, a service of EQS Group AG (Ref. ID: fr_reg_2311538_fr), on April 20, 2026, and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
(C) Copyright 2026 - Public Technologies (PUBT)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer