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BIOPHYTIS-LYNXKITE ALLIANCE INVITED TO NVIDIA CONFERENCE: UNLEASHING AI TO REVOLUTIONIZE LONGEVITY
information fournie par Boursorama CP 26/03/2026 à 07:30

Paris (France) and Cambridge (Massachusetts, United States), March 26, 2026 at 7.30 AM (CET) – Biophytis SA (Euronext Growth Paris: ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a pioneer in the development of transformative therapies impacting longevity, today announces that it took part in NVIDIA's world-renowned GTC conference, the ultimate global stage for AI innovation.

Held from March 16 to 19, 2026, Biophytis participated at NVIDIA GTC, widely recognized as one of the world’s leading conferences dedicated to artificial intelligence and accelerated computing. The event brought together more than 25,000 in-person attendees with a program that featured more than 1,000 sessions presented by technology leaders, researchers, developers and major global companies, including numerous Fortune 500 organizations.

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