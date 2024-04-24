 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
MAY 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 039.50
-0.27%
Availability of Preparatory Documents for the Combined General Meeting of May 15, 2024
Strasbourg, France, April 24, 2024, 5:45 p.m. CET - Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG), a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies, announced that the documentation related to the Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary sessions) of Transgene’s shareholders is available.

The notice of meeting, comprising the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n° 42 of April 5, 2024.

These notices include information on how to attend and vote at the General Meeting.

.../...

