Atos a cédé 13,1% du capital de Worldline

4 février (Reuters) - Atos ATOS.PA : * ANNONCE LE SUCCÈS DE LA CESSION D'UNE PARTICIPATION DE 13,1% DANS WORLDLINE * LA CESSION DE 23,9 MILLIONS D'ACTIONS WORLDLINE REPRÉSENTE ENVIRON 1,5 MILLIARD D'EUROS * SUITE AU SUCCÈS DU PLACEMENT, ATOS DÉTIENT ENVIRON 7,0 MILLIONS D'ACTIONS WORLDLINE SOUS-JACENTES AUX OBLIGATIONS ET REPRÉSENTANT ENVIRON 3,8% DU CAPITAL DE WORLDLINE Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ATOS.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ATOS Euronext Paris +0.69% WORLDLINE Euronext Paris +0.47%