JAN 21 CAC 40 Index (10x)
5 574.00
-0.22%
ATEME : HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT
Actusnews05/01/2021 à 18:55


Paris, January 5, 2021 - 18.45 CET


Half-year liquidity contract statement for ATEME


Under the liquidity contract entered into between ATEME and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st, 2020:

  • 6,560 shares
  • € 176,035.13
  • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 501
  • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 440
  • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 37,444 shares for € 596,953.98
  • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 40,625 shares for € 649,477.06


As a reminder:

  • the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:
    • 9,741 shares
    • € 123,924.59
    • Number of executions on buy side on semester: 444
    • Number of executions on sell side on semester: 428
    • Traded volume on buy side on semester: 51,949 shares for € 617,218.01
    • Traded volume on sell side on semester: 54,833 shares for € 664,887.53
    •  
  • the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
    • 13,475 shares
    • € 62,343.03


The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

About ATEME: ATEME is the emerging leader of video delivery infrastructure, servicing the world's largest content and service providers. Listed on Euronext Paris since 2014, ATEME has a history of transforming video delivery, being the first to market with a 10-bit 4:2:2 solution, the first production-ready HEVC & HDR, and recently, the first genuine video delivery NFV software solution designed to lead service providers' transition to video datacenter. To complement its cutting-edge technology, ATEME has partnered with leaders such as Intel, Apple and Microsoft to create best-in-class video delivery solutions. ATEME is a leading member of industry forums and organizations, such as the DVB and SMPTE, actively participated in the ITU in the standardization of HEVC in 2013 and joined the Alliance for Open Media to help develop the AV1 open and royalty-free video codec in June 2014. ATEME is headquartered in Vélizy near Paris, with worldwide support and R&D offices in Rennes, Denver, Sao-Paulo, Singapore and Sydney. With a commercial presence in 24 countries, ATEME counts 319 employees, including some 150 of the world's leading R&D video experts. In 2019 ATEME served close to 400 customers worldwide with revenues of €66.3 million, of which 93% outside its home market.

Name: ATEME - ISIN Code: FR0011992700 - Ticker: ATEME - Compartment: C

ATEME INVESTOR RELATIONS PRESS RELATIONS
Michel Artières
President and CEO 		Olivier Lambert
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 33
ateme@actus.fr 		Anne-Catherine Bonjour
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93
acbonjour@actus.fr
  Buy Side   Sell Side
  Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR   Number of
executions 		Number of
shares 		Traded volume in EUR
Total 501 37,444 596,953.98   440 40,625 649,477.06
01/07/2020 1 1 13.24   16 2,201 30,968.07
02/07/2020 1 500 6,990.00   - - -
03/07/2020 1 1 13.98   3 301 4,214.00
06/07/2020 5 400 5,568.00   1 300 4,260.00
07/07/2020 - - -   1 300 4,320.00
08/07/2020 8 601 8,486.12   2 3 43.20
09/07/2020 6 601 8,323.85   2 301 4,214.00
15/07/2020 6 320 4,460.80   - - -
16/07/2020 - - -   4 200 2,820.00
17/07/2020 3 183 2,543.70   7 672 9,589.44
20/07/2020 5 471 6,956.67   38 3,900 57,915.00
21/07/2020 - - -   12 1,400 21,798.00
22/07/2020 6 627 9,398.73   7 600 9,126.00
23/07/2020 12 905 13,529.75   21 1,460 21,929.20
24/07/2020 - - -   3 290 4,431.20
27/07/2020 - - -   12 600 9,270.00
28/07/2020 5 600 9,174.00   4 353 5,443.26
29/07/2020 1 10 153.40   5 247 3,808.74
30/07/2020 16 1,290 19,530.60   10 342 5,194.98
31/07/2020 - - -   6 458 7,039.46
03/08/2020 2 101 1,535.20   16 700 11,102.00
04/08/2020 6 400 6,380.00   - - -
05/08/2020 4 701 10,963.64   2 201 3,211.98
07/08/2020 1 1 15.50   2 500 8,000.00
10/08/2020 - - -   2 200 3,250.00
12/08/2020 6 290 4,602.30   1 1 15.96
13/08/2020 - - -   2 100 1,620.00
14/08/2020 1 1 16.10   5 301 4,867.17
18/08/2020 11 670 10,780.30   - - -
19/08/2020 6 1,757 27,918.73   2 757 12,112.00
20/08/2020 8 401 6,395.95   1 1 16.00
21/08/2020 10 535 8,511.85   2 201 3,264.24
24/08/2020 5 107 1,728.05   2 400 6,540.00
25/08/2020 6 193 3,097.65   - - -
26/08/2020 1 1 16.16   1 1 16.16
27/08/2020 5 200 3,170.00   2 200 3,200.00
28/08/2020 6 168 2,671.20   3 300 4,812.00
31/08/2020 31 1,998 30,169.80   10 1,000 15,450.00
02/09/2020 3 108 1,684.80   - - -
03/09/2020 2 92 1,435.20   6 200 3,180.00
04/09/2020 4 600 9,408.00   - - -
07/09/2020 - - -   1 200 3,200.00
08/09/2020 6 488 7,700.64   1 1 15.96
11/09/2020 5 300 4,800.00   12 1,300 21,138.00
14/09/2020 - - -   1 100 1,680.00
15/09/2020 - - -   4 200 3,400.00
16/09/2020 3 400 6,800.00   - - -
21/09/2020 6 711 11,873.70   - - -
22/09/2020 2 97 1,619.90   9 1,800 31,050.00
23/09/2020 1 150 2,631.00   - - -
24/09/2020 13 1,054 17,854.76   1 1 17.40
28/09/2020 6 800 13,200.00   - - -
29/09/2020 2 132 2,204.40   1 300 5,100.00
30/09/2020 - - -   1 30 519.00
01/10/2020 4 187 3,197.70   4 235 4,065.50
02/10/2020 3 314 5,350.56   - - -
05/10/2020 - - -   1 36 622.80
06/10/2020 12 143 2,442.44   6 301 5,237.40
07/10/2020 7 532 9,038.68   - - -
08/10/2020 1 144 2,419.20   - - -
09/10/2020 3 58 968.60   3 42 714.00
12/10/2020 3 143 2,388.10   - - -
13/10/2020 2 301 4,966.50   1 1 16.60
16/10/2020 - - -   7 300 5,010.00
19/10/2020 3 173 2,854.50   - - -
20/10/2020 - - -   5 600 10,122.00
21/10/2020 6 500 8,370.00   1 200 3,400.00
22/10/2020 1 300 4,980.00   1 24 403.20
23/10/2020 7 542 8,986.36   5 577 9,635.90
26/10/2020 10 659 10,860.32   4 132 2,217.60
27/10/2020 22 1,200 19,680.00   - - -
28/10/2020 15 1,650 25,740.00   - - -
29/10/2020 - - -   2 200 3,140.00
30/10/2020 1 1 15.62   8 701 11,173.94
02/11/2020 - - -   5 500 8,090.00
03/11/2020 4 201 3,276.30   5 201 3,316.50
04/11/2020 1 1 16.40   5 351 5,805.54
05/11/2020 3 201 3,316.50   1 1 16.52
06/11/2020 10 1,099 17,858.75   - - -
09/11/2020 6 501 7,815.60   - - -
10/11/2020 2 135 2,092.50   - - -
11/11/2020 3 300 4,728.00   3 150 2,400.00
12/11/2020 5 301 4,731.72   3 151 2,385.80
13/11/2020 3 515 8,039.15   2 150 2,385.00
16/11/2020 7 900 14,112.00   - - -
17/11/2020 - - -   5 241 3,875.28
18/11/2020 6 216 3,456.00   - - -
19/11/2020 1 4 64.00   - - -
20/11/2020 1 200 3,160.00   - - -
23/11/2020 - - -   3 400 6,420.00
24/11/2020 - - -   8 809 13,113.89
25/11/2020 4 200 3,200.00   - - -
26/11/2020 2 201 3,216.00   1 1 16.22
27/11/2020 5 201 3,256.20   6 601 9,826.35
30/11/2020 6 400 6,520.00   - - -
01/12/2020 1 1 16.12   19 1,669 27,755.47
02/12/2020 - - -   4 132 2,225.52
03/12/2020 - - -   3 68 1,146.48
04/12/2020 2 200 3,340.00   1 200 3,380.00
07/12/2020 7 400 6,620.00   1 1 16.70
08/12/2020 3 305 5,053.85   4 599 10,045.23
09/12/2020 6 295 4,888.15   1 200 3,340.00
10/12/2020 2 200 3,300.00   4 800 13,480.00
11/12/2020 5 535 9,046.85   4 400 6,860.00
14/12/2020 - - -   3 400 6,860.00
15/12/2020 6 266 4,508.70   2 201 3,417.00
16/12/2020 6 301 5,117.00   4 201 3,457.20
17/12/2020 9 500 8,535.00   2 774 13,359.24
21/12/2020 14 1,200 19,860.00   4 301 5,032.72
22/12/2020 - - -   17 2,499 42,532.98
23/12/2020 24 1,002 17,003.94   10 627 10,840.83
24/12/2020 2 99 1,653.30   2 85 1,422.90
28/12/2020 5 600 10,044.00   14 1,633 27,614.03
31/12/2020 2 151 2,521.70   2 7 118.30

Cette publication dispose du service "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key : lmprkZdplGyYx3ByZpdpbmdqaGqSxpPJa2PIx2pqk8zGbmlllG5mmJqXZm9nm21r
- Pour contrôler cette clé : https://www.security-master-key.com.

Information réglementée :
Acquisition ou cession des actions de l'émetteur :
- Information relative au contrat de liquidité

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF : https://www.actusnews.com/news/66685-ateme_liquidity-contract-31.12.2020_en.pdf

