Alstom va fournir 18 trains Avelia Horizon au Maroc

Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* ALSTOM FOURNIRA 18 TRAINS AVELIA HORIZON POUR L'EXPANSION DU RAIL À GRANDE VITESSE AU MAROC
* VA FOURNIR 18 TRAINS À TRÈS GRANDE VITESSE AVELIA HORIZON
* SIGNÉ UN CONTRAT AVEC L'OFFICE NATIONAL DES CHEMINS DE FER (ONCF) D'UNE VALEUR DE 781 MILLIONS D'EUROS
Texte original nGNE5gzpbj Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA
(Rédaction de Gdansk)
0 commentaire
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer