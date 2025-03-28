 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Alstom va fournir 18 trains Avelia Horizon au Maroc
information fournie par Reuters 28/03/2025 à 08:36

Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* ALSTOM FOURNIRA 18 TRAINS AVELIA HORIZON POUR L'EXPANSION DU RAIL À GRANDE VITESSE AU MAROC

* VA FOURNIR 18 TRAINS À TRÈS GRANDE VITESSE AVELIA HORIZON

* SIGNÉ UN CONTRAT AVEC L'OFFICE NATIONAL DES CHEMINS DE FER (ONCF) D'UNE VALEUR DE 781 MILLIONS D'EUROS

Texte original nGNE5gzpbj Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA

(Rédaction de Gdansk)

Valeurs associées

ALSTOM
21,5500 EUR Euronext Paris -0,19%
