Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Emova à Buenos Aires
information fournie par Reuters30/08/2022 à 14:11
30 août (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :
* ALSTOM SIGNE UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE RAMES AVEC EMOVA
* A REMPORTÉ UN CONTRAT POUR LA MAINTENANCE DE CINQ RAMES COMPOSÉES DE CINQ VOITURES CHACUNE AUPRÈS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ EMOVA, CONCESSIONNAIRE DU RÉSEAU DE MÉTRO DE BUENOS AIRES
* LES TRAVAUX D'ENTRETIEN COMMENCERONT IMMÉDIATEMENT POUR UNE PÉRIODE D'ENVIRON 19 MOIS
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA
(Bureau de Gdansk)
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|+3.83%
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer