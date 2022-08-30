 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
CAC 40
6 257.13
+0.56%
Alstom remporte un contrat de maintenance auprès d'Emova à Buenos Aires
information fournie par Reuters30/08/2022 à 14:11

30 août (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA :

* ALSTOM SIGNE UN CONTRAT DE MAINTENANCE DE RAMES AVEC EMOVA

* A REMPORTÉ UN CONTRAT POUR LA MAINTENANCE DE CINQ RAMES COMPOSÉES DE CINQ VOITURES CHACUNE AUPRÈS DE LA SOCIÉTÉ EMOVA, CONCESSIONNAIRE DU RÉSEAU DE MÉTRO DE BUENOS AIRES

* LES TRAVAUX D'ENTRETIEN COMMENCERONT IMMÉDIATEMENT POUR UNE PÉRIODE D'ENVIRON 19 MOIS

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA

(Bureau de Gdansk)

ALSTOM
Euronext Paris +3.83%
