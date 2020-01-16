CAC 40
Alstom-Hausse CA et rentabilité 2019/20 inférieure aux objectifs MT
Reuters16/01/2020 à 07:36

    16 janvier (Reuters) - Alstom SA  ALSO.PA :
    * ALSTOM-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE 6,2 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN
HAUSSE DE
3% (2% DE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE)
    * ALSTOM A ENREGISTRE €3,6 MS DE COMMANDES (CONTRE 3,4 MDS
UN AN
PLUT TÔT), CARNET DE COMMANDES DE 43 MDS
    * ALSTOM DIT QUE L'ANNÉE 2019/20 SERA UNE ANNÉE DE
STABILISATION
DE LA CROISSANCE APRÈS UNE ANNÉE 2018/19 DE CROISSANCE
EXCEPTIONNELLE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ET DE LA PROFITABILITÉ
    * ALSTOM-POUR L'ANNÉE 2019/20, LA PROGRESSION DU CHIFFRE
D'AFFAIRES ET DE LA PROFITABILITÉ SERA INFÉRIEURE AUX OBJECTIFS
MOYENS FIXÉS DANS LE CADRE DE SON PLAN STRATEGIQUE, IMPACT
EGALEMENT DES GRANDS PROJETS SUR LE CASH FLOW LIBRE
    * ALSTOM CIBLE UN TAUX DE CROISSANCE ANNUEL MOYEN DU CHIFFRE
D'AFFAIRES D'ENVIRON 5 % SUR LA PÉRIODE 2019/20 - 2022/23, UNE
MARGE D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉE DEVANT ATTEINDRE ENVIRON 9% EN
2022/23
    * ALSTOM CIBLE UNE CONVERSION DU RÉSULTAT NET5 EN CASH-FLOW
LIBRE
SUPÉRIEUR À 80 % D'ICI 2022/233 ET UNE POLITIQUE DE DIVIDENDES
AVEC UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION ENTRE 25 % ET 35 %
    * ALSTOM MÈNERA UNE POLITIQUE D'INVESTISSEMENTS ET DES
OPÉRATIONS
DE CROISSANCE EXTERNE DISCIPLINÉE POUR SOUTENIR SON
DÉVELOPPEMENT ET CRÉER DE LA VALEUR

Texte original sur Eikon  .... 
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  ALSO.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
Résultats d'entreprise

Valeurs associées

ALSTOM
Euronext Paris +1.36%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.

