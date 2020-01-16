Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Alstom-Hausse CA et rentabilité 2019/20 inférieure aux objectifs MT Reuters • 16/01/2020 à 07:36









16 janvier (Reuters) - Alstom SA ALSO.PA : * ALSTOM-CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES DE 6,2 MILLIARDS D'EUROS EN HAUSSE DE 3% (2% DE CROISSANCE ORGANIQUE) * ALSTOM A ENREGISTRE €3,6 MS DE COMMANDES (CONTRE 3,4 MDS UN AN PLUT TÔT), CARNET DE COMMANDES DE 43 MDS * ALSTOM DIT QUE L'ANNÉE 2019/20 SERA UNE ANNÉE DE STABILISATION DE LA CROISSANCE APRÈS UNE ANNÉE 2018/19 DE CROISSANCE EXCEPTIONNELLE DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ET DE LA PROFITABILITÉ * ALSTOM-POUR L'ANNÉE 2019/20, LA PROGRESSION DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ET DE LA PROFITABILITÉ SERA INFÉRIEURE AUX OBJECTIFS MOYENS FIXÉS DANS LE CADRE DE SON PLAN STRATEGIQUE, IMPACT EGALEMENT DES GRANDS PROJETS SUR LE CASH FLOW LIBRE * ALSTOM CIBLE UN TAUX DE CROISSANCE ANNUEL MOYEN DU CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES D'ENVIRON 5 % SUR LA PÉRIODE 2019/20 - 2022/23, UNE MARGE D'EXPLOITATION AJUSTÉE DEVANT ATTEINDRE ENVIRON 9% EN 2022/23 * ALSTOM CIBLE UNE CONVERSION DU RÉSULTAT NET5 EN CASH-FLOW LIBRE SUPÉRIEUR À 80 % D'ICI 2022/233 ET UNE POLITIQUE DE DIVIDENDES AVEC UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION ENTRE 25 % ET 35 % * ALSTOM MÈNERA UNE POLITIQUE D'INVESTISSEMENTS ET DES OPÉRATIONS DE CROISSANCE EXTERNE DISCIPLINÉE POUR SOUTENIR SON DÉVELOPPEMENT ET CRÉER DE LA VALEUR Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALSO.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

