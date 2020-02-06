Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client ALD-Hausse de 1,5% du résultat net 2019 Reuters • 06/02/2020 à 07:45









6 février (Reuters) - ALD SA ALDA.PA : * ALD-MARGE BRUTE DES ACTIVITÉS : 1.371,4 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 2,1 % EN 2019 * ALD-RÉSULTAT UNITAIRE SDES VENTES DE VÉHICULES DANS LA PARTIE HAUTE DE LA FOURCHETTE DE 100 À 300 EUROS FIXÉE COMME OBJECTIF POUR L'ANNÉE * ALD-RÉSULTAT NET (PART DU GROUPE) À 564,2 MILLIONS D'EUROS EN 2019, EN HAUSSE DE 1,5% PAR RAPPORT À 2018 * ALD-PROPOSITION DE DIVIDENDE : 0,63 EUROS PAR ACTION, SOIT UN TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION DE 45,0% * ALD- OBJECTIFS POUR 2020, CROISSANCE DE LA FLOTTE DE 5-7%, AUXQUELS POURRONT S'AJOUTER DES ACQUISITIONS CIBLÉES, SELON LES OPPORTUNITÉS * ALD- RÉSULTAT DE LA VENTE DE VOITURES D'OCCASION ENTRE 100 EUROS ET 300 EUROS PAR VOITURE, EN MOYENNE EN 2020 * ALD-COEFFICIENT D'EXPLOITATION (HORS RÉSULTAT DES VENTES DE VÉHICULES) EN AMÉLIORATION D'AU MOINS 0.5 POINT DE POURCENTAGE * ALD-TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION DE DIVIDENDE ENTRE 40% ET 50%, TOUJOURS EN 2020 Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ALDA.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées ALD Euronext Paris 0.00%