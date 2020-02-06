FCE FEB20
ALD-Hausse de 1,5% du résultat net 2019
Reuters06/02/2020 à 07:45

    6 février (Reuters) - ALD SA  ALDA.PA :
    * ALD-MARGE BRUTE DES ACTIVITÉS :  1.371,4  MILLIONS
D'EUROS, EN
HAUSSE DE 2,1 % EN 2019
    * ALD-RÉSULTAT UNITAIRE SDES VENTES DE VÉHICULES  DANS LA
PARTIE
HAUTE DE LA FOURCHETTE DE  100  À  300 EUROS FIXÉE COMME
OBJECTIF POUR L'ANNÉE
    * ALD-RÉSULTAT NET (PART DU GROUPE) À 564,2 MILLIONS D'EUROS
EN
2019, EN HAUSSE DE 1,5% PAR RAPPORT À 2018
    * ALD-PROPOSITION DE DIVIDENDE : 0,63 EUROS PAR ACTION, SOIT
UN
TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION DE 45,0%
    * ALD- OBJECTIFS POUR 2020,  CROISSANCE DE LA FLOTTE
DE 5-7%,
AUXQUELS POURRONT S'AJOUTER DES ACQUISITIONS CIBLÉES, SELON LES
OPPORTUNITÉS
    * ALD- RÉSULTAT DE LA VENTE DE VOITURES D'OCCASION ENTRE 
100
 EUROS ET 300  EUROS PAR VOITURE, EN MOYENNE EN 2020
    * ALD-COEFFICIENT D'EXPLOITATION (HORS RÉSULTAT DES VENTES
DE
VÉHICULES) EN AMÉLIORATION D'AU MOINS 0.5 POINT DE POURCENTAGE
    * ALD-TAUX DE DISTRIBUTION DE DIVIDENDE ENTRE 40% ET 50%,
TOUJOURS
EN 2020

Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  ALDA.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées

ALD
Euronext Paris 0.00%
