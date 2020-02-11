Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client Air Liquide - Chiffre d'affaires 2019 à €21,92 mds Reuters • 11/02/2020 à 07:52









PARIS, 11 février (Reuters) - Air Liquide SA AIRP.PA : * AIR LIQUIDE - CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES ANNUEL DU GROUPE À EUR 21,92 MILLIARDS (AIR LIQUIDE CONSENSUS: EUR 22,05 MILLIARDS) * AIR LIQUIDE - RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL COURANT ANNUEL À EUR 3,79 MILLIARDS (AIR LIQUIDE CONSENSUS: EUR 3,76 MILLIARDS) * AIR LIQUIDE - RÉSULTAT ANNUEL NET PART DU GROUPE À EUR 2,24 MILLIARDS (AIR LIQUIDE CONSENSUS: EUR 2,25 MILLIARDS) * AIR LIQUIDE - TRÉSORERIE NETTE ANNUELLE PROVENANT DES ACTIVITÉS D'EXPLOITATION À EUR 4,71 MILLIARDS (AIR LIQUIDE CONSENSUS: EUR 4,48 MILLIARDS) * AIR LIQUIDE EST CONFIANT DANS SA CAPACITÉ À AUGMENTER À NOUVEAU SA MARGE OPÉRATIONNELLE ET À RÉALISER UNE CROISSANCE DU RÉSULTAT NET, À CHANGE CONSTANT Texte original sur Eikon Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur AIRP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

Valeurs associées AIR LIQUIDE Euronext Paris +0.82%