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Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : semaine du 9 au 13 novembre 2026
information fournie par AOF 06/11/2026 à 16:07

Ajouter Boursorama à vos sources

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 9 novembre 2026

France

Transgene

Europe

UniCredit S.p.A.

Hannover Re

Mardi 10 novembre 2026

France

Paris Realty Fund

Claranova SE

Europe

Infineon Technologies AG

Vodafone Group Plc

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Mercredi 11 novembre 2026

Europe

Siemens Energy AG

EON SE

RWE AG

Poste Italiane S.p.A.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V.

Alcon Inc.

Swiss Life Holding AG

Swiss Life Holding AG

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Jeudi 12 novembre 2026

France

Eiffage S.A.

Eiffage S.A.

Viel & Cie

EPC Groupe

Vente-Unique.com

Europe

Siemens AG

Allianz SE

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd

Enel S.p.A.

Munich Re

Merck KGaA

KBC Groupe NV

Talanx AG

3i Group plc

CEZ,

Nebius Group

US

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Vendredi 13 novembre 2026

France

IDI

Bastide Le Confort Médical

Europe

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT

Generali

Aviva plc

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