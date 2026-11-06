Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : semaine du 9 au 13 novembre 2026

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 9 novembre 2026
France
Transgene
Europe
UniCredit S.p.A.
Hannover Re
Mardi 10 novembre 2026
France
Paris Realty Fund
Claranova SE
Europe
Infineon Technologies AG
Vodafone Group Plc
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Mercredi 11 novembre 2026
Europe
Siemens Energy AG
EON SE
RWE AG
Poste Italiane S.p.A.
ABN AMRO Bank N.V.
Alcon Inc.
Swiss Life Holding AG
Swiss Life Holding AG
Vestas Wind Systems A/S
Jeudi 12 novembre 2026
France
Eiffage S.A.
Eiffage S.A.
Viel & Cie
EPC Groupe
Vente-Unique.com
Europe
Siemens AG
Allianz SE
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc
Zurich Insurance Group Ltd
Enel S.p.A.
Munich Re
Merck KGaA
KBC Groupe NV
Talanx AG
3i Group plc
CEZ,
Nebius Group
US
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Applied Materials, Inc.
Vendredi 13 novembre 2026
France
IDI
Bastide Le Confort Médical
Europe
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT
Generali
Aviva plc
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