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Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : semaine du 13 au 17 juillet 2026
information fournie par AOF 13/07/2026 à 17:57

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 13 juillet

France

Thermador Groupe

Mardi 14 juillet

Europe

BP PLC

DNB Bank ASA

ERICSSON

Rio Tinto plc

US

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.

Wells Fargo & Company

Citigroup Inc.

Mercredi 15 juillet

France

SEB S.A.

Plastivaloire

Macompta.fr

Europe

ASML Holding N.V.

COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT

Antofagasta plc

Enskilda Banken

US

Johnson & Johnson

Morgan Stanley

BlackRock, Inc.

Progressive Corporation

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.

Jeudi 16 juillet

France

VINCI

Publicis Groupe S.A.

Aéroports de Paris

Wallix Group

Ateme

ABEO SA

Pullup Entertainment

Fermentalg

SMAIO

Drone Volt

Arcure

VOGO

Ecoslops SA

GECI International

Europe

ABB Ltd

Investor AB

Atlas Copco AB

Nordea Bank Abp

SSE plc

Experian plc

US

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

GE Aerospace

Netflix, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

ProLogis, Inc.

Vendredi 17 juillet

France

Xilam Animation

Roctool S.A.

Europe

AB Volvo

Sandvik AB

Danske Bank A/S

Swedbank AB

Assa Abloy AB

EQT AB

Epiroc AB

SAAB AB

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