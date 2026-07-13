Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : semaine du 13 au 17 juillet 2026

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 13 juillet
France
Thermador Groupe
Mardi 14 juillet
Europe
BP PLC
DNB Bank ASA
ERICSSON
Rio Tinto plc
US
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Bank of America Corporation
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Wells Fargo & Company
Citigroup Inc.
Mercredi 15 juillet
France
SEB S.A.
Plastivaloire
Macompta.fr
Europe
ASML Holding N.V.
COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT
Antofagasta plc
Enskilda Banken
US
Johnson & Johnson
Morgan Stanley
BlackRock, Inc.
Progressive Corporation
Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (The)
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
Jeudi 16 juillet
France
VINCI
Publicis Groupe S.A.
Aéroports de Paris
Wallix Group
Ateme
ABEO SA
Pullup Entertainment
Fermentalg
SMAIO
Drone Volt
Arcure
VOGO
Ecoslops SA
GECI International
Europe
ABB Ltd
Investor AB
Atlas Copco AB
Nordea Bank Abp
SSE plc
Experian plc
US
UnitedHealth Group Inc.
GE Aerospace
Netflix, Inc.
Abbott Laboratories
ProLogis, Inc.
Vendredi 17 juillet
France
Xilam Animation
Roctool S.A.
Europe
AB Volvo
Sandvik AB
Danske Bank A/S
Swedbank AB
Assa Abloy AB
EQT AB
Epiroc AB
SAAB AB
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