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Agenda Zonebourse des résultats de sociétés : le 16 juillet 2026
information fournie par AOF 15/07/2026 à 17:40

(Zonebourse.com) - France

VINCI

Publicis Groupe S.A.

Aéroports de Paris

DBV Technologies

Wallix Group

Ateme

ABEO SA

Pullup Entertainment

SMAIO

Fermentalg

Drone Volt

Arcure

VOGO

Ecoslops SA

GECI International

Europe

ABB Ltd

Investor AB

Atlas Copco AB

Nordea Bank Abp

SSE plc

Experian plc

US

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

GE Aerospace

Netflix, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

ProLogis, Inc.

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