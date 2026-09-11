Agenda Macro Zonebourse : semaine du 14 au 18 septembre 2026

(Zonebourse.com) - Lundi 14 septembre 2026
Mardi 15 septembre 2026
04h00 : Production industrielle (annuel) (Chine)
04h00 : Ventes au détail (annuel) (Chine)
11h00 : Indice du sentiment économique ZEW (Allemagne)
11h00 : Indice du sentiment économique ZEW (Zone Euro)
11h00 : Balance commerciale (Zone Euro)
14h30 : Indice Empire State Manufacturing (Etats-Unis)
Mercredi 16 septembre 2026
11h00 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (Zone Euro)
14h30 : Prix à l'importation (mensuel) (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Ventes au détail (mensuel) (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Prix à l'exportation (mensuel) (Etats-Unis)
16h30 : Changement des stocks de pétrole brut EIA (Etats-Unis)
20h00 : Fed décision de taux d'intérêt (Etats-Unis)
20h00 : Projections économiques du FOMC (Etats-Unis)
20h30 : Conférence de presse de la Fed (Etats-Unis)
Jeudi 17 septembre 2026
13h00 : Décision de taux d'intérêt BoE (Royaume-Uni)
14h30 : Inscriptions hebdomadaires au chômage (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Indice manufacturier Fed de Philadelphie (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Mises en chantier (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Permis de construire (préliminaire) (Etats-Unis)
14h30 : Mises en chantier (mensuel) (Etats-Unis)
16h00 : Promesses de ventes (mensuel) (Etats-Unis)
Vendredi 18 septembre 2026
05h00 : Décision sur le taux d'intérêt de la BoJ (Japon)
15h15 : Production industrielle (mensuel) (Etats-Unis)
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