Ageas launches offering to raise €525 million through an accelerated bookbuild offering of newly issued ordinary shares
information fournie par GlobeNewswire 14/04/2025 à 17:40

Ageas launches offering to raise €525 million through an accelerated bookbuild offering of newly issued ordinary shares

Ageas to raise €525 million through the issuance of new shares in a private placement to certain institutional and professional investors through an accelerated bookbuilding process.

Ageas SA/NV (“Ageas” or the “Company”) launches an offering of new shares in Ageas (the “New Shares”) to raise €525 million (the “Offering”). The Offering will begin immediately and will be executed through an accelerated bookbuilding process (the "Share Placement"). The New Shares will be issued under the existing authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting held on 15 May 2024. The Offering is intended to partly finance the acquisition of esure 1 to establish a top-3 UK personal lines platform (the “Transaction”).

For more details, please visit the following link: https://ageas.com/en/esure-2025 .

Pièce jointe


© GlobeNewswire

