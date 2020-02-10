Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
ADP-Recul de 3,5% du résultat net, dividende stable en 2019
Reuters•10/02/2020 à 18:06
10 février (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA : * LE TRAFIC DU GROUPE EST EN BAISSE DE - 16,7 % EN 2019 * HORS TRAFIC D'ISTANBUL ATATÜRK POUR 2018 ET 2019, LE TRAFIC DU GROUPE EST EN HAUSSE DE + 2,3 % * TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT (PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE ET PARIS-ORLY) : + 2,5 % À 108 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS * EBITDA À 1 772 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 5,5 % * RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL COURANT À 1 094 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN BAISSE DE 29 MILLIONS D'EUROS * RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE À 588 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN BAISSE DE 3,5 % * DIVIDENDE PROPOSÉ STABLE A 3,70 EUROS PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2019 * EN 2019, LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES PROGRESSE DE PLUS DE 17% À 4 700 MILLIONS D'EUROS * TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT : HYPOTHÈSE DE CROISSANCE DU TRAFIC COMPRISE ENTRE + 2,0 % ET + 2,5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 * TRAFIC DE TAV AIRPORTS : HYPOTHÈSE DE CROISSANCE DU TRAFIC COMPRISE ENTRE + 3 % ET + 5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 HORS ISTANBUL ATATÜRK * VISE UN EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ 2020 DU GROUPE 8 9 10 11 : HAUSSE COMPRISE ENTRE + 3,5 % ET + 5,5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 * EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ 2020 HORS INTÉGRATION GLOBALE DE TAV AIRPORTS ET D'AIG: HAUSSE COMPRISE ENTRE + 3 % ET + 4,5 % EN 2020 Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ADP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)
Valeurs associées
Valeurs associées
|Euronext Paris
|-1.27%
© 2020 Thomson Reuters. All rights reserved. Reuters content is the intellectual property of Thomson Reuters or its third party content providers. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Thomson Reuters. Thomson Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. "Reuters" and the Reuters Logo are trademarks of Thomson Reuters and its affiliated companies.
Mes listes
Mes listes
Une erreur est survenue pendant le chargement de la liste
|
valeur
|
dernier
|
var.
Connectez-vous pour gérer vos listes.
Nouveau sur Boursorama ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Vous devez être membre pour ajouter un commentaire.
Vous êtes déjà membre ? Connectez-vous
Pas encore membre ? Devenez membre gratuitement
Signaler le commentaireFermer