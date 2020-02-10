Connectez-vous pour conserver cet article et le lire plus tard. Connexion membre Connexion client ADP-Recul de 3,5% du résultat net, dividende stable en 2019 Reuters • 10/02/2020 à 18:06









10 février (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA ADP.PA : * LE TRAFIC DU GROUPE EST EN BAISSE DE - 16,7 % EN 2019 * HORS TRAFIC D'ISTANBUL ATATÜRK POUR 2018 ET 2019, LE TRAFIC DU GROUPE EST EN HAUSSE DE + 2,3 % * TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT (PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE ET PARIS-ORLY) : + 2,5 % À 108 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS * EBITDA À 1 772 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 5,5 % * RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL COURANT À 1 094 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN BAISSE DE 29 MILLIONS D'EUROS * RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE À 588 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN BAISSE DE 3,5 % * DIVIDENDE PROPOSÉ STABLE A 3,70 EUROS PAR ACTION AU TITRE DE L'EXERCICE 2019 * EN 2019, LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES PROGRESSE DE PLUS DE 17% À 4 700 MILLIONS D'EUROS * TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT : HYPOTHÈSE DE CROISSANCE DU TRAFIC COMPRISE ENTRE + 2,0 % ET + 2,5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 * TRAFIC DE TAV AIRPORTS : HYPOTHÈSE DE CROISSANCE DU TRAFIC COMPRISE ENTRE + 3 % ET + 5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 HORS ISTANBUL ATATÜRK * VISE UN EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ 2020 DU GROUPE 8 9 10 11 : HAUSSE COMPRISE ENTRE + 3,5 % ET + 5,5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 * EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ 2020 HORS INTÉGRATION GLOBALE DE TAV AIRPORTS ET D'AIG: HAUSSE COMPRISE ENTRE + 3 % ET + 4,5 % EN 2020 Texte original sur Eikon .... Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur ADP.PA (Rédaction de Paris)

