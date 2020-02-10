FCE FEB20
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ADP-Recul de 3,5% du résultat net, dividende stable en 2019
Reuters10/02/2020 à 18:06

    10 février (Reuters) - Aeroports de Paris SA  ADP.PA :
    * LE TRAFIC DU GROUPE EST EN BAISSE DE - 16,7 % EN 2019
    * HORS TRAFIC D'ISTANBUL ATATÜRK POUR 2018 ET 2019, LE
TRAFIC DU
GROUPE EST EN HAUSSE DE + 2,3 %
    * TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT (PARIS-CHARLES DE GAULLE ET
PARIS-ORLY)
: + 2,5 % À 108 MILLIONS DE PASSAGERS
    * EBITDA  À 1 772 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN HAUSSE DE 5,5 %
    * RÉSULTAT OPÉRATIONNEL COURANT  À 1 094 MILLIONS D'EUROS,
EN
BAISSE DE 29 MILLIONS D'EUROS
    * RÉSULTAT NET PART DU GROUPE À 588 MILLIONS D'EUROS, EN
BAISSE DE
3,5 %
    * DIVIDENDE PROPOSÉ STABLE A 3,70 EUROS PAR ACTION AU TITRE
DE
L'EXERCICE 2019
    * EN 2019, LE CHIFFRE D'AFFAIRES PROGRESSE DE PLUS DE 17% À
4 700
MILLIONS D'EUROS
    * TRAFIC DE PARIS AÉROPORT : HYPOTHÈSE DE CROISSANCE DU
TRAFIC
COMPRISE ENTRE + 2,0 % ET + 2,5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019
    * TRAFIC DE TAV AIRPORTS : HYPOTHÈSE DE CROISSANCE DU TRAFIC
COMPRISE ENTRE + 3 % ET + 5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019 HORS
ISTANBUL ATATÜRK
    * VISE UN  EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ 2020 DU GROUPE 8 9 10 11 :
HAUSSE
COMPRISE ENTRE + 3,5 % ET + 5,5 % EN 2020 PAR RAPPORT À 2019
    * EBITDA CONSOLIDÉ 2020 HORS INTÉGRATION GLOBALE DE TAV
AIRPORTS
ET D'AIG: HAUSSE COMPRISE ENTRE + 3 % ET + 4,5 % EN 2020

Texte original sur Eikon  .... 
Pour plus de détails, cliquez sur  ADP.PA 

 (Rédaction de Paris)
ADP
Euronext Paris -1.27%
