 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
Fermer
CAC 40
7 826,10
-0,64%
  2. Aide
  2. Aide
Plus de 40000 produits accessibles à 0€ de frais de courtage
Découvrir Boursomarkets
CAC 40
7 826,10
-0,64%
Indices
 
Chiffres-clés
 
+ fortes hausses et baisses SBF 120

ABL Diagnostics Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Genient to Expand Microbiology Genotyping in India
information fournie par Boursorama CP 02/04/2025 à 08:00

Woippy, France – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Genient Tech Private Ltd. (https://genient.co.in/). Under this partnership, Genient will promote and commercialize ABLD’s DeepChek® and UltraGene molecular assays across laboratories in India, further strengthening its diagnostics portfolio.

Through this collaboration, Genient will offer an expanded range of real-time PCR assays (qPCR) (UltraGene), including syndromic testing panels (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/20250220_UltraGene_Assays_Brochure_v5.pdf). This agreement follows the recently announced licensing and transfer agreement of know-how and IP rights related to real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests made by ABL Diagnostics’ mother company, (https://www.einpresswire.com/article/782808669/abl-inks-know-how-license-and-transfer-agreement-for-the-fast-track-diagnostics-pcr-portfolio-from-siemens-healthineers), reinforcing Genient' position in molecular diagnostics.
Additionally, the exclusive distribution agreement includes the DeepChek® line of PCR assays and proprietary downstream analysis software systems, validated for use with both Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.

Valeurs associées

ABL DIAGNOSTICS
5,450 EUR Euronext Paris 0,00%

0 commentaire

Signaler le commentaire

Fermer

A lire aussi

  • La salle de contrôle d'Euronext, société qui gère la Bourse de Paris ( AFP / ERIC PIERMONT )
    Les Bourses européennes ouvrent en baisse, dans l'attente des annonces douanières
    information fournie par AFP 02.04.2025 09:13 

    Les Bourses européennes ont ouvert en petite baisse mercredi, retenant leur souffle avant les très attendues annonces de Donald Trump sur de nouveaux droits de douane contre ses principaux partenaires commerciaux. Dans les premiers échanges, la Bourse de Paris ... Lire la suite

  • Le logo de la banque italienne UniCredit
    UniCredit obtient l'approbation finale pour l'offre sur Banco BPM
    information fournie par Reuters 02.04.2025 09:00 

    UniCredit a déclaré mercredi que l'autorité italienne de surveillance des marchés, la Consob, avait approuvé le document d'offre d'actions pour sa proposition de rachat de 14 milliards d'euros sur son concurrent Banco BPM, la dernière étape nécessaire pour lancer ... Lire la suite

  • La Bourse Euronext dans le quartier d'affaires de La Défense à Paris
    L'Europe attendue en déclin au "jour de la libération"
    information fournie par Reuters 02.04.2025 08:59 

    Les Bourses européennes sont attendues en repli à l'ouverture mercredi, à quelques heures de l'annonce par Donald Trump de nouveaux droits de douane à l'encontre des partenaires commerciaux des Etats-Unis. Les contrats à terme suggèrent une ouverture en recul de ... Lire la suite

  • ( AFP / FILIPPO MONTEFORTE )
    La BCE autorise le Crédit Agricole à monter dans le capital de Banco BPM
    information fournie par Boursorama avec AFP 02.04.2025 08:56 

    La Banque centrale européenne (BCE) a autorisé le Crédit Agricole à franchir le seuil de 10% du capital de l'italienne Banco BPM, lui permettant ainsi de grimper jusqu'à 19,9% du capital, a indiqué mardi la banque française. Cette annonce intervient alors que UniCredit, ... Lire la suite

Mes listes

Cette liste ne contient aucune valeur.

Pages les plus populaires

L'offre BoursoBank