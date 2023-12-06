ABL Diagnostics releases new applications for respiratory viruses including Influenza, RSV and SARS-CoV-2

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the release of new DeepChek® assays intended to be used for Influenza A, Influenza B, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) A and Respiratory Syncytial Virus B genotyping.



As winter bears down across the northern hemisphere, healthcare systems are readying for the “tripledemic” flu, SARS-CoV-2, and RSV infections, highlighting the need for respiratory tests.

The respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) diagnostic market is expected to register a significant CAGR of 10.1% during 2023 – 2028. The growing burden of RSV infections globally, rise in investments, technological advancements in the development of RSV diagnostic tests, product approvals and launches, and other key strategies adopted by the market players.



The new ABL Diagnostics assays, made available to virology laboratories in a kit format, complete a portfolio of applications dedicated to the analysis of respiratory viruses, including but not restricted to SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome sequencing (DeepChek® Whole Genome SARS-CoV-2 Genotyping) and to the simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A virus, Influenza B virus, and/or Respiratory Syncytial Virus RNA (UltraGene Assay Combo 4 Screening – CE IVD).