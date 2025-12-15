ABL Diagnostics presents three new scientific communications at RICAI 2025

Woippy, December 15, 2025 at 08:00 CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, announces the presentation of three scientific posters at the 45th Interdisciplinary Meeting on Anti-Infectious Chemotherapy (RICAI 2025), to be held in Paris on December 15 and 16, 2025.



- Poster P-075: « Détection multiplexe rapide de 19 gènes de résistance de Mycobacterium tuberculosis par NGS en routine clinique » - https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RICAI2025_P-075_TB_ABL-1-1.pdf



- Poster P-187: « HPV RNA-Seq : un test NGS ciblé pour le triage moléculaire des lésions cervicales de haut grade chez les femmes positives à HPV » - https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RICAI_ABL-Pasteur_2025-1.pdf



- Poster P-212 : « Évaluation comparative des performances des plateformes iSeq100 et MiSeq i100 pour le séquençage par multiplexage du VIH, VHC, Mycobacterium tuberculosis et ARNr 16S » - https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/RICAI_ABLAIX_poster_2025-1-1.pdf



“These studies that we will present at RICAI 2025 illustrate ABL Diagnostics’ commitment to supporting scientific progress and the scientific community by continuing to develop new robust molecular tools dedicated to infectious disease research and the diagnostic solutions of tomorrow.” — Dr Sofiane Mohamed, Head of R&D, ABL Diagnostics.