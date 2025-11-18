ABL Diagnostics Presents Four Innovative Poster Studies at AMP 2025 Annual Meeting in Boston — Marking a Strategic Step Toward U.S. Commercial Launch

Woippy, the 18th of November 2025 at 06.00 pm CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce that the company presented four scientific posters last week at the AMP 2025 Congress in Boston, showcasing new data across its infectious-disease next-generation sequencing (NGS) platform and workflow solutions. These presentations highlight ABLD’s commitment to advancing research in sequencing technologies for pathogen genotyping and antimicrobial resistance studies.



Following the strong interest generated during AMP and the robust research performance demonstrated across multiple sequencing platforms, ABL Diagnostics is excited to collaborate with U.S. research institutions and academic centers. Our focus is on advancing scientific discovery through next-generation sequencing (NGS) genotyping and multiplexed microbial sequencing technologies, offered strictly for research use only and not for use in diagnostic procedures.



- cost-efficient pooled sequencing for research projects,

- streamlined multiplex NGS workflows,

- flexible compatibility with multiple platforms,

- robust genotyping and resistance analysis for exploratory research.