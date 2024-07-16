ABL Diagnostics expands its network of exclusive distributors and appoints INTERLUX OÜ in Estonia.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the execution of an exclusive distribution agreement to confer to Interlux OÜ (https://www.linkedin.com/company/interlux-estonia/ ) the rights to promote and commercialize ABLD assays and software systems to all laboratories in Estonia.



Through this new partnership, Interlux OÜ is now able to offer microbiology laboratories PCR assays and secured downstream analysis software systems validated on Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) and various Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows.



The agreement also covers generic NGS library preparation reagents suited to various systems that can be acquired by Life Sciences labs involved in DNA sequencing for any application like oncology, human genetics.



ABL Diagnostics strives to reinforce its commercial strategy with a growing network of local exclusive partners (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/distributors/) in more than 50 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Middle East and, South America, to offer end-to-end solutions for Microbiology genotyping through SANGER and NGS workflows.

The detailed terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.