ABL Diagnostics Expands HIV Sequencing Expertise into TB Drug Resistance Profiling with New NGS Solutions

ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, today announced major advancements in its Mycobacterium tuberculosis (MTB) portfolio, combining its current CE-IVD marked DeepChek® Assay 13‑Plex KB and BacterioChek software with the development of new research next‑generation sequencing (NGS) solutions for comprehensive drug resistance detection and genomic surveillance.



At the core of its current offering, ABL Diagnostics commercializes the CE-IVD marked DeepChek® Assay 13-Plex KB Drug Susceptibility Testing assay, a multiplex PCR solution enabling the detection of key resistance-associated mutations across first- and second-line anti-TB drugs.



This solution is complemented by BacterioChek, ABL Diagnostics’ CE-IVD software for automated analysis and interpretation of MTB Next-Generation Sequencing data

Building on this integrated workflow, ABL Diagnostics has developed two new solutions intended for research use for now:



- A 19-gene resistance panel, expanding coverage beyond the current DeepChek® Assay 13-Plex but with the same input DNA extraction and using the same PCR cycling program, ensuring seamless adoption for existing users.



- A whole genome MTB solution (~4.4 Mb) based on capture technology, enabling broad exploration of resistance associated mutationsand supporting high-resolution epidemiological and transmission studies.