ABL Diagnostics : Carrying Out Research About HIV Whole Genome using a Kit Now Available in the USA

▪ Access to a comprehensive Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) kit for HIV Whole Genome genotyping.

▪ Ability to screen genomic variations in all HIV-1 genome genes targeted by current and under development HIV-1 inhibitors.

Newburyport (MA, USA) – AdvancedDx Biological Laboratories USA Inc., the US affiliate of ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD), a Euronext-listed French company, is pleased to announce the availability in the USA, of an assay enabling HIV whole genome genotyping by sequencing.

DeepChek® Assay Whole Genome HIV-1 Genotyping has been developed for use with the leading next generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and includes optimized multiplex PCR master mixes with primers to amplify RNA and proviral DNA inputs with manual or automated library preparations.

The comprehensive assay is offering a global screening of mutations on all HIV-1 genomic targets related to HIV-1 inhibitors (reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIs, NNRTIs, NRTTIs), protease inhibitors, integrase and integrase strand transfer inhibitors, capsid inhibitors, attachment and post-attachment inhibitors, and fusion inhibitors) including the new drugs like lenacapavir and cabenuva. This comprehensive kit is intended for use in discovering and developing medical knowledge related to HIV-1 mutations prevalence and emergence and their possible impact of drug resistance. By analyzing the genetic sequences of HIV-1, one can monitor and control the evolution of the HIV-1 virus, build databases linking mutation patterns and treatment response to develop and update HIV drug resistance interpretation algorithms to optimize antiretroviral therapy strategies, and identify earlier drug resistant viruses to prevent HIV drug resistance transmission. This assay is of interest for either national or international research and public health initiatives.