ABL Diagnostics appoints PALEX to offer NGS genotyping applications & Sanger to microbiology laboratories in Spain.

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is announcing today the execution of a distribution agreement conferring to PALEX (https://www.palexmedical.com/) the rights to offer ABL Diagnostics products to laboratories in Spain.

The collaboration will be carried out through a close partnership with ABL TherapyEdge SL Spain (an affiliate of ABL Diagnostics). The technical and commercial teams of both companies will be striving to optimize user experience for laboratories willing to implement ABL Diagnostics kits or software in Spain.

As an experienced partner with more than 65 years of experience in the health sector, Palex will be able to offer end-to-end solutions on the basis of innovation NGS systems but also able to propose ABL Diagnostics products to laboratories using alternative sequencing techniques like Sanger.