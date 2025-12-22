 Aller au contenu principal
ABL Diagnostics Announces Verification of Influenza A H3N2 Detection Across UltraGene and DeepChek® Assays
22/12/2025

Woippy, December 19, 2025 at 08:00 CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, today announces the successful verification of several molecular assays and software solutions for the detection of Influenza A H3N2, reinforcing its commitment to providing comprehensive and reliable tools for respiratory infection management.

The verification was performed across multiple UltraGene Respiratory assays, including UltraGene Respiratory Panels 21, 22, 33 and 34 (RUO). These assays have demonstrated robust performance for the detection of Influenza A viruses, including H3N2, within highly multiplexed respiratory testing workflows.

ABL DIAGNOSTICS
3,1000 EUR Euronext Paris

