ABL Diagnostics Announces the Appointment of Mr. Christian Harz as Regulatory Affairs Manager to Accelerate IVDR and Global Regulatory Strategy
information fournie par Boursorama CP 09/03/2026 à 08:00

Strategic appointment for driving regulatory excellence for clinical value and patient safety

Woippy (France), March 9, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. (CET) - ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative European company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Christian Harz (PhD) as Regulatory Affairs Manager.

Mr. Harz will operate within the Governance, Regulatory & Compliance (GRC) Department under the leadership of Mr. Ronan Boulmé (GRC Director & PRRC, ABL Luxembourg co-founder). He will work from ABL Luxembourg S.A., the Legal Manufacturer for all the reagents and diagnostic software commercialized by ABL Diagnostics.

With nearly a decade of experience in the molecular diagnostics sector—including senior roles at Siemens Healthineers, regulatory consulting at Johner Institut, and extensive work on IVDR technical documentation, Mr. Harz brings a highly valuable combination of scientific rigor, regulatory expertise, and operational leadership.

