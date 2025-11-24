 Aller au contenu principal
ABL Diagnostics Announces Partnership with seqWell to Advance Next-Generation Library Preparation for Infectious Disease NGS.
information fournie par Boursorama CP 24/11/2025 à 08:00

Woippy, the 24th of November 2025 at 08.00 am CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, is pleased to announce a new partnership with seqWell to develop, validate, license, and commercialize an advanced library preparation solution derived from seqWell’s ExpressPlex™ platform to expand market share and target new NGS markets.

seqWell’s technology, that incorporates its next-generation TnX™ transposase, was formally evaluated and presented by ABL at the AMP 2025 Conference in Boston, in the poster “Rapid and Multiplexed NGS Workflow for Infectious Disease Genotyping: Evaluation of seqWell ExpressPlex™ 2.0 Integrated with ABL’s DeepChek® Platform”. In this study, ABL demonstrated that ExpressPlex™ 2.0—integrated into the DeepChek® NGS workflow—reduced hands-on time by more than 50%, produced strong library metrics (mean concentration 20.36 ng/µL), and maintained accurate HIV and tuberculosis genotyping results in full concordance with expected resistance profiles.

The evaluation further confirmed excellent mapping performance (>95%), efficient pooling, high index assignment rates (87.5%), and robust read distribution across 19 samples, supporting ABL’s mission to provide laboratories with fast, reliable, and scalable sequencing workflows.

