ABL Diagnostics announces new releases of its DeepChek®, ViroScore® and MicrobioChek® software platforms for microbiology clinical genotyping

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the release of new versions of its CE-IVD (In Vitro Diagnostics) DeepChek® and ViroScore® software applications (v3.30.115-ivdr). Tailored to analyze Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Capillary Electrophoresis (SANGER) data from many different sequencing systems (Illumina, Thermofisher, Oxford NanoPore, MGI, PacBio), these web-based and highly secured downstream analysis platforms now include advanced functionalities like optimized algorithms for the management of HIV-1 proviral DNA through expert systems able to scrutinize relevant genomic variations (APOBEC…). It also integrate longitudinal or cumulative samples analyses obtained from patients infected by the virus overtime.

The systems embed the latest clinical interpretation tools for reporting relevant information like drug resistance assessment, liver disease prognosis, vaccine escape determination, virulence… through consistently up-to-date guidelines.

With the simultaneous release of its new interactive MicrobioChek software (v2.4.4), ABL Diagnostics offers a unique portfolio of applications covering virology (HIV, HBV, HCV, CMV, HSV, HDV, SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A/B, RSV, BKV, HPV), bacteriology (16s RNA, Tuberculosis) and mycology (18s RNA).