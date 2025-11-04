ABL Diagnostics and VELA Dx Strengthen Their Strategic Partnership with Major Commercial and Technological Milestones Across EMEA

Woippy, November 4th, 2025 – 6:00 pm CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, announces major milestones in its partnership with VELA Diagnostics (VELA Dx), marking a significant expansion in Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).



Full Resumption of Reagent Supply and Logistics by ABL Diagnostics

By the end of November 2025, ABL Diagnostics will manage reagent supply from VELA Singapore to EMEA. A new European stock and localized logistics will ensure shorter lead times, better availability, and enhanced service continuity for all Sentosa® users. This step reinforces ABL’s operational autonomy and customer-focused support for the full VELA Dx product range.



VELA Europe Team Joins ABL Diagnostics

Several members of the VELA Europe team will join ABL Diagnostics, bringing their expertise to strengthen technical and commercial support across the region. This integration will enhance customer service, on-site training, and scientific assistance.



DeepChek® Automation and Software Integration on Sentosa®

ABLD successfully automated DeepChek®-HIV Full PR-RT-INT assays on the Sentosa® SX101 platform, validated by a VELA reference lab in Germany. Additional DeepChek® assays for HIV, HBV, and HCV are under validation, expanding the CE-IVD portfolio. The DeepChek® Software Suite is now validated on Sentosa® datasets, enabling seamless data analysis, interoperability, and advanced drug resistance testing.