MAY 24 CAC 40 Index (10x)
8 223.00
+0.18%
ABL Diagnostics and Laborama officially appointed to offer NGS genotyping solutions to the National Laboratory for Public Health (NLPH) in Lithuania.
information fournie par Boursorama CP 13/05/2024 à 08:00

Woippy (France) – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed company that develops molecular biology assays and software for microbiology laboratories is pleased to announce today the official appointment of the company and its exclusive distributor, Laborama Co. Ltd., for the provision of Next Generation Sequencing (“NGS”) solutions to the National Laboratory for Public Health (NLPH) in Lithuania.

For a duration of two years, both companies will help NLPH to implement NGS solutions for various microbiology applications including HIV, SARS-CoV-2, Influenza A, Influenza B and other pathogens through robust and innovative assays, library preparation reagents and software solutions.
Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) market represented ~$6.5B in 2023 and is expected to grow 13% p.a. to reach $9.4B in 2026 (https://www.decibio.com/product/next-generation-sequencing-ngs-market-assessment-report). Since COVID-19, there is an accelerating adoption of the technology in clinical settings (both in clinical trial and routine testing) which now represents more than half of the market and for which the NGS reagents like the ones offered by ABL Diagnostics are critical.

