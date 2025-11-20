ABL Diagnostics and ELTA 90 Medical Science Win Public Tender to Deliver Whole Genome HIV Genotyping Solution in Montenegro

Woippy, the 20th of November 2025 at 08.00 am CET – ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – ABLD, the “Company”), a Euronext-listed leader in molecular diagnostics, announce that, together with its regional partner ELTA 90 Medical Science doo, it has been awarded a public tender to implement a complete Whole Genome HIV genotyping solution for Montenegro.



This project represents a major advancement for Montenegro’s public health infrastructure, positioning the country among those adopting state-of-the-art HIV drug resistance testing methodologies. The awarded solution integrates ABL’s Whole Genome HIV assays and bioinformatics software with ELTA 90’s Illumina-based NGS systems, providing a comprehensive and scalable workflow for high-precision HIV genotyping. The HIV genotyping assay is CE-IVD marked for clinical use in Europe.



“Montenegro’s decision to transition to full-length HIV sequencing reflects a strong commitment to elevating national diagnostic standards,” stated Dimitri Gonzalez, Head of Diagnostics at ABLD. “We are honored to support this vision together with our partner ELTA 90. Our mission is to enable laboratories of all sizes—anywhere in the world—to access robust, reliable, and cutting-edge solutions for HIV genotyping and drug resistance monitoring.”