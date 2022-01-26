 Aller au contenu principal Activer le contraste adaptéDésactiver le contraste adapté
2021 full-year revenue: €263.4m, +12%
Press release
Paris, 26 January 2022
2021 full-year revenue: €263.4m, +12%
including organic growth of +14.5% in Q4 2021
Confirmation of a very buoyant commercial momentum
Infotel, (ISIN: FR0000071797 - ticker: INF), a leading partner in digital transformation for major clients across Europe, today announced the release of its revenue for Q4 2021 and full-year 2021.

Strong growth in activity in Q4 2021
Revenue of €71.4m in Q4 2021 (+14.5%) confirms the robust commercial recovery under way from the second quarter of the financial year. Services enjoyed growth of +13.9% and Software climbed +31.7%
compared to 2020.

