Press release

Paris, 26 January 2022

2021 full-year revenue: €263.4m, +12%

including organic growth of +14.5% in Q4 2021

Confirmation of a very buoyant commercial momentum

Infotel, (ISIN: FR0000071797 - ticker: INF), a leading partner in digital transformation for major clients across Europe, today announced the release of its revenue for Q4 2021 and full-year 2021.



Strong growth in activity in Q4 2021

Revenue of €71.4m in Q4 2021 (+14.5%) confirms the robust commercial recovery under way from the second quarter of the financial year. Services enjoyed growth of +13.9% and Software climbed +31.7%

compared to 2020.