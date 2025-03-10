ZCCM : ZCCM-IH WITHDRAWAL OF EGM

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

WITHDRAWAL OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING NOTICE

Further to the Notice and Agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting (“EGM Notice”) published on the Stock Exchange Network News (“SENS”) on 20 th February 2025 and in the press, the Board of ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”) wishes to advise the shareholders and the general public that the Company will be unable to hold the EGM on 13 th March 2025 as indicated in the EGM Notice due to the following reasons:

Proposed Amendments to the Articles of Association – Additional amendments have been proposed, aimed at making the Articles more progressive and forward-looking. These changes require careful revisions to the wording, followed by regulatory review and approval before they can be recirculated to Shareholders. This process will help streamline approval and minimize unnecessary back-and-forth. Ensuring Adequate Shareholder Engagement – To provide all Shareholders with sufficient time to review and fully understand the rationale behind the proposed changes, we believe it is essential to allow for clear communication and engagement.

In light of the above, the EGM is postponed to a later date, which will be announced in due course. This will ensure that Shareholders receive the updated communication in a timely and structured manner. Be assured that all the proposed changes will be made available to all shareholders for their review.

The Board wishes to sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 10 March 2025

