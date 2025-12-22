ZCCM : ZCCM IH -TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT MMR-SENS-19.12.2025

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

The captioned Announcement has been approved by:
the Lusaka Securities Exchange ("LuSE")
the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ("SEC")
ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc ("ZCCM-IH")

ISSUED: 22 December 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[ “ZCCM-IH” or the “Company” ]

TRANSACTION ANNOUNCEMENT

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc ( “ZCCM-IH” or “the Company” ) wishes to inform its Shareholders and the market that the Company signed a Memorandum of Understanding ( “MOU” ) with the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development ( “MOMMD” ) and Mining Mineral Resources SAS (“MMR ”) for the collaboration in the development of a gold exploration and mining project in the Kikonge area of Mufumbwe District, North Western Province( “the Project” ).

Outline of Transaction

The Parties have entered into a strategic collaboration to explore and develop the Kikonge Mining Tenement located in Mufumbwe and Kasempa Districts , and to establish gold processing facilities. The key objectives of the partnership will include:

Exploration and Development: ZCCM-IH and MMR will commence exploration and mechanised mining operations in the Kikonge Mining Area.

ZCCM-IH and MMR will commence exploration and mechanised mining operations in the Kikonge Mining Area. Artisanal and Small-scale Mining (ASM) Integration: The Parties will collaborate to support the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) activities, ensuring safe, secure, and regulated gold production in line with the applicable mining regulations.

The Parties will collaborate to support the formalisation of artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) activities, ensuring safe, secure, and regulated gold production in line with the applicable mining regulations. Processing and Trading: All gold mined will be sold through ZCCM-IH under an Offtake Agreement.

Strategic Rationale

The collaboration is a significant milestone in Zambia's gold mining sector. By combining exploration, mechanised mining, and refining under one integrated framework, the partnership aims to create a sustainable gold value chain that benefits the Zambian economy, artisanal miners, and local communities. The partnership is expected to:

Enhance Zambia's gold value chain through local refining capacity.

Promote community benefits via structured ASM integration and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

Position ZCCM-IH as the exclusive gold off-taker.

Shareholding Structure

The Joint Venture will have the following shareholding structure:

Shareholder Shareholding (%) ZCCM-IH 51 Mining Mineral Resources 49

The project will primarily be funded through shareholders' equity.

Project Details

Further details on funding arrangements, project milestones, and implementation progress will be communicated in due course, in line with the LuSE Listings Requirements.

Categorization of the Transaction

ZCCM-IH is currently preparing the detailed project scope and budget for the proposed Joint Venture. Upon completion of this process, the Company will have clarity on the investment amounts and will communicate the relevant information to shareholders and the market in due course. Accordingly, the final categorisation of the proposed investment, in terms of Section 9 of the LuSE Listings Requirements, will be confirmed once the detailed project scope and budget have been finalised.

Corporate Social Responsibility

As part of the Project, ZCCM-IH and MMR will implement a robust CSR program designed to deliver long-term socio-economic benefits to the host communities. Planned initiatives include:

Infrastructure Development: Construction access roads and provide clean and safe water to the surrounding community.

Construction access roads and provide clean and safe water to the surrounding community. Technical support and Skills Training: Capacity-building programs to formalize artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) activities, improve safety standards, and enhance productivity through modern mining techniques.

Capacity-building programs to formalize artisanal and small-scale mining (ASM) activities, improve safety standards, and enhance productivity through modern mining techniques. Environmental Stewardship: Reforestation programs and sustainable land-use practices to mitigate environmental impact and promote biodiversity.

Regulatory Role of the Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development (MOMMD)

The Ministry of Mines and Mineral Development (“MOMMD”), acting on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, holds regulatory authority over the mining tenement and will ensure that gold mining activities are conducted in a safe, lawful, transparent, and regulated manner in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Zambia.

About MMR

Mining Mineral Resources (MMR), the critical minerals division of the Vinmart Group, was founded in 2009 in Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Since its inception, MMR has grown into a vertically integrated mining and smelting enterprise specialising in the 3T metals: Tin, Tantalum, and Tungsten, alongside gold.

Caution

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the company's securities until a full announcement is made.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 22 December 2025

