ZCCM : ZCCM-IH - TRADING STATEMENT

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

(the “Notice” or “Announcement”)

ISSUER

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC (“ZCCM-IH”)

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 119540000771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

Authorised by: Charles Mjumphi – Company Secretary

SPONSOR

Stockbrokers Zambia Limited

[Founder Member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange]

[Regulated and licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia]

Contact Number: +260-211-232456

Website: www.sbz.com.zm

APPROVAL

The captioned Notice or Announcement has been approved by:

the Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) ZCCM Investment Holdings Plc (“ZCCM IH”)

RISK WARNING

The Notice or Announcement contained herein contains information that may be of a price-sensitive nature.

Investors are advised to seek the advice of their investment advisor, stockbroker, or any professional duly licensed by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia to provide securities advice.

ISSUED: 20 June 2025

ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC

[Incorporated in the Republic of Zambia]

Company registration number: 771

Share Code: ZCCM-IH

ISIN: ZM0000000037

[“ZCCM-IH” or “the Company”]

TRADING STATEMENT

In accordance with Section 3.4(b) Lusaka Securities Exchange (“LuSE”) Listings Requirements, the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“the Company” or “ZCCM-IH”) hereby advises the Shareholders of the Company that the Earnings Per Share (“EPS”) for the year ended 31 December 2024 is expected to be approximately 1077 % higher than that reported for the year ended 31 December 2023.

This substantial increase in earnings is primarily attributed to the successful implementation of the Mopani Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) Transaction. The transaction repositioned Mopani Copper Mines Plc as a financially sustainable entity and enabled the settlement of ZMW 44.72 billion (US$1.71 billion) in Glencore/Carlisa debt through the Amendment, Restatement, and Consolidation Agreement (ARCA). As a result, the Group recorded a one-off gain of ZMW 35.92 billion (US$1.41 billion) and reclassified Mopani from a subsidiary to an associate, significantly boosting Group earnings.

As a result, the Group recorded a profit of ZMW 39.85 billion (US$1.52 billion) for the year ended 31 December 2024, compared to a loss of ZMW 4.08 billion (US$198.58 million) in the prior year.

Shareholders are advised that the information in this trading statement has not been reviewed or reported on by the Company's external auditors.

The 2024 Provisional Audited Abridged Financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 are expected to be released on the Securities Exchange News Services (“SENS”) and published in the local press on or about 20 th June 2025. Accordingly, shareholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the Company's securities until the results are published.

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 20 June 2025

Lusaka Securities Exchange Sponsoring Broker T | +260-211-232456



E | advisory@sbz.com.zm



W | www.sbz.com.zm



Stockbrokers Zambia Limited (SBZ) is a founder member of the Lusaka Securities Exchange and is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zambia ISSUED: 20 June 2025