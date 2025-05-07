ZCCM : ZCCM-IH's Provisional Unaudited Abridged Financial Results

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2024

INTRODUCTION

In compliance with the requirements of the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016, ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ZCCM-IH PLC” or “the Company”) announces the provisional unaudited financial statements results of the Company and its subsidiaries (Collectively referred to as the ‘‘the Group'') for the year ended 31 December 2024.

STRUCTURE OF THE ZCCM INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS PLC GROUP

The ZCCM-IH Group consists of the following Six (6) companies:

Name Shareholding Limestone Resources Limited 100.00% Ndola Lime Company Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Misenge Environmental and Technical Services Limited 100.00% Kariba Minerals Limited 100.00% Mushe Milling Limited (In liquidation) 100.00% Kabundi Resources Limited 100.00%

The Company also has other interests in the under noted companies: Name Shareholding Rembrandt Properties 49.00% Mopani Copper Mine PLC 49.00% Maamba Energy Limited 35.00% Copperbelt Energy Corporation PLC 32.41% Lubambe Copper Mines PLC 30.00% Konkola Copper Mines PLC 20.60% Kansanshi Mining PLC 20.00% CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines PLC 20.00% Mingomba Mining Limited 20.00% Copper Tree Mineral Limited 15.58% NFCA Africa Mining PLC 15.00% Chibuluma Mines PLC 15.00% Chambishi Metals PLC 10.00% Nkana Alloy Smelting Company Limited 10.00%

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2024 31 Dec

2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Revenue

3,208,963

11,747,105 Gross loss (486,126) (3,559,228) Gain on subsidiary loan modification 35,916,739 - Operating profit/(loss) 33,135,266 (2,104,964) Net finance cost (326,834) (2,267,838) Share of profit of equity accounted investees 3,117,378 2,261,209 Profit/(loss) before tax 42,859,121 (2,111,593) Income tax expense (549,960) (1,206,049) Loss for the year from continuous operations 42,309,161 (3,317,642) Loss from discontinued operations (3,684) (758,181) Profit/(loss) for the year 42,305,477 (4,075,823) Earnings per share (ZMW) 263.09 (25.35) Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) 263.09 (25.35)

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2024 31 Dec

2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Investment income 2,418,221 2,128,699 Revenue from contracts with customers - 23,180 Operating (loss)/profit (4,237,971) 3,067,198 Net finance income 339,425 2,979,315 (Loss)/profit before tax (3,898,546) 6,046,513 Income tax expense (573,993) (1,205,034) (Loss)/profit for the year (4,472,539) 4,841,479 Earnings per share (ZMW) (27.81) 30.11 Basic and diluted earnings per share (ZMW) (27.81) 30.11

PROIVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Assets Property, plant, and equipment 355,526 248,857 Exploration and evaluation asset 15,431 51,437 Intangible assets 19,987,739 14,393,945 Investment property 205,891 208,598 Investments in associates 29,334,305 10,090,940 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,741,000 3,019,500 Trade and other receivables 2,985,812 1,968,006 Environmental protection fund 369 7,060 Burden costs for mining 6,599 - Inventories 32,536 38,299 Assets classified as held for sale 92,199 23,626,388 Term deposits 5,345,151 4,450,451 Cash and cash equivalents 989,833 360,356 Total assets 62,092,391 58,463,837

Equity and liabilities

Capital and reserves 57,139,683 (5,690,634) Borrowings 3,346,867 - Deferred tax liability 285,275 751,833 Retirement benefits 17,373 17,381 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 193,653 112,751 Trade and other payables 179,602 312,756 Provisions 49,670 44,243 Current income tax liabilities 866,000 238,553 Liabilities associated with assets classified as held for sale 14,268 62,676,954 Total equity and liabilities 62,092,391 58,463,837

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 Assets ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Property, plant, and equipment 143,625 110,624 Intangible assets 19,909,353 14,260,690 Investment property 205,891 208,598 Investment in subsidiaries 200,233 282,384 Investments in associates 34,452,165 11,240,080 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2,741,000 3,019,500 Trade and other receivables 3,083,868 4,874,739 Term deposits 5,345,151 4,411,330 Cash and cash equivalents 685,884 61,137 Assets classified as held for sale 73,684 - Total assets 66,840,854 38,469,082

Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves 62,234,767 37,422,019 Borrowings 3,346,867 - Deferred tax liability 176,282 618,059 Retirement Benefit Obligations 17,373 17,381 Provisions for environmental rehabilitation 71,289 54,498 Trade and other payables 103,133 78,288 Provisions 25,551 41,461 Current income tax liabilities 865,592 237,376 Total equity and liabilities 66,840,854 38,469,082

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash in/(out) flow from operating activities 1,930,778 (83,727) Net cash (out)/in flow from investing activities (720,934) 533,274 Net cash outflow from financing activities (120,016) (207,812) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,089,828 241,735 Effects of translation and exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 16,523 (277,193) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year (116,518) (81,060) 989,833 (116,518) Included in the statement of financial position 970,176 360,356 Included in assets held for sale 19,657 (476,874) 989,833 (116,518)

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Net cash in/(out) flows from operating activities 1,767,054 (368,710) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,038,814) 379,990 Net cash flows used in financing activities (120,016) - Decreased in cash and cash equivalents 608,224 11,280 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held 16,523 4,271 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 61,137 45,586 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 685,884 61,137

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED GROUP STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited Audited 31 Dec 2024 31 Dec 2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 Jan (5,690,634) 7,908,807 Profit/(loss) for the year 42,305,477 (4,075,823) Other comprehensive income 20,768,204 (8,800,010) Dividend paid (243,364) (723,608) Balance at 31 Dec 57,139,683 (5,690,634)

PROVISIONAL ABRIDGED COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

Unaudited Audited 31 Dec

2024 31 Dec

2023 ZMW'000 ZMW'000 Balance at 1 Jan 37,422,019 24,679,852 Loss/(profit) for the year (4,472,539) 4,841,479 Other comprehensive income 29,528,651 8,624,296 Dividend paid (243,364) (723,608) Balance at 31 Dec 62,234,767 37,422,019

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS

GROUP PE R F O RMANCE

ZCCM-IH recorded a profit of ZMW 42.31 billion (US$ 1.62 billion) in 2024, reversing the prior year's loss of ZMW 4.08 billion (US$ 199.59 million). This was driven by the Mopani Strategic Equity Partner (SEP) Transaction, which repositioned Mopani as financially viable, and settled US$ 1.71 billion of the Glencore/Carlisa debt under the in Glencore/Carlisa debt through the Amendment, Restatement, and Consolidation (ARCA) Agreement. The transaction triggered a one-off gain of ZMW 35.92 billion and reclassified Mopani from a subsidiary to an associate.

On 21 March 2024, ZCCM-IH partnered with IRH (via Delta Mining Limited), resulting in the dilution of its interest in Mopani to 49%. This significantly impacted the Group's financials.

Operating profit rose to ZMW 40.07 billion (US$ 1.53 billion), up from a loss of ZMW 2.10 billion (US$ 103 million), with an additional ZMW 3.11 billion (US$ 119.20 million) contributed by associates.

Total assets increased to ZMW 62.09 billion (US$ 2.22 billion) in 2024, up from ZMW 58.46 billion (US$ 2.27 billion) in 2023, driven by fair value recognition of Mopani and Mingomba and higher intangible assets.

Equity improved to ZMW 57.14 billion (US$ 2.04 billion) in 2024, from a negative ZMW 5.69 billion (US$ 221.03 million) in 2023, mainly due to profit and ZMW 20.77 billion in other comprehensive income recorded in 2024.

COMPANY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

At the company level, ZCCM-IH recorded a loss of ZMW 4.47 billion (US$ 171.02 million) for the year ended 31 December 2024 (2023: Profit of ZMW 4.84 billion (US$ 235.89 million). The loss was primarily driven by the recognition of a one-off ZMW 3.86 billion (US$ 150 million) investment expense representing the loan payable to Glencore, following the successful Mopani SEP transaction with IRH/ Delta.

Despite the loss, total assets at the company level increased significantly to ZMW 66.84 billion (US$ 2.39 billion) in 2024 (2023: ZMW 38.47 billion (US$1.49 billion)), due to the revaluation and recognition of fair value investments in Mopani, KCM and Mingomba as associate companies. Intangible assets also grew to ZMW 19.91 billion (US$ 712million) in 2024, compared to 2023 amount of ZMW 14.26 billion (US$553 million).

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year increased significantly to ZMW 685.88 million (US$ 35.41million) from ZMW 61.14 million (US$ 13.99 million) in 2023.

At company level, total equity increased to ZMW 62.23 billion (US$ 2.23 billion) in 2024 (2023: ZMW 37.42 billion (US$ 1.45 billion), supported by other comprehensive income of ZMW 29.53 billion.

KEY OPERATIONS AND STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENTS

Mopani Copper Mines Transaction:

In March 2024, ZCCM-IH diluted its interest in Mopani Copper Mines Plc to 49% by Mopani issuing new shares to Delta Mining Limited (a subsidiary of International Resource Holdings), valued at US$1.1 billion. The transaction repositioned Mopani as a viable operation and settled US$1.71 billion in Glencore/Carlisa debt under the ARCA Agreement with IRH/Delta.

The ongoing capital investment in underground development and operational improvements is expected to unlock Mopani's full potential, marking a new chapter for Zambia's mining sector.

Konkola Copper Mines (KCM) Restructuring:

Vedanta Resources regained control of KCM after releasing US$250 million, leading to board reconstitution and the end of the liquidation process. A further US$1.2 billion commitment will support expansion, development of the Konkola Deep Mining Project, and financial strengthening

Vedanta Resources regained control of KCM after releasing US$250 million, leading to board reconstitution and the end of the liquidation process. A further US$1.2 billion commitment will support expansion, development of the Konkola Deep Mining Project, and financial strengthening Investment in Renewable Energy:

ZCCM-IH increased its stake in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from 31.07% to 32.41%, reinforcing its role in powering Zambia's industrial and mining sectors. It also invested US$10 million in the second tranche of CEC's US$200 million green bond, backing a 136MW solar project aligned with its energy diversification strategy.

ZCCM-IH increased its stake in Copperbelt Energy Corporation (CEC) from 31.07% to 32.41%, reinforcing its role in powering Zambia's industrial and mining sectors. It also invested US$10 million in the second tranche of CEC's US$200 million green bond, backing a 136MW solar project aligned with its energy diversification strategy. Expansion of Maamba Energy Portfolio:

Maamba Energy Limited remains a key player in Zambia's power sector, with its 300MW thermal plant operating at 99.95% efficiency. To expand capacity, ZCCM-IH committed US$50 million to Maamba's Phase II, a US$400 million project that will add 300MW and double output to 600MW, supporting Zambia's energy security and industrialisation goals.

Strategic Realignment:

ZCCM-IH continued focusing on mining, energy, and mineral beneficiation by divesting non-core assets.

Outlook 2025

In 2025, ZCCM-IH will focus on maximising returns from its investee companies, optimising its investment portfolio, developing green energy projects, strengthening capital efficiency, and deepening its ESG impact across Zambia.

