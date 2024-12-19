ZCCM : ZCCM IH PARTICIPATES IN THE CEC R GREEN BOND

SENS ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUED: 19 December 2024

ZCCM-IH PARTICIPATES IN THE 2ND TRANCHE OF THE FLAGSHIP

CEC RENEWABLES LIMITED GREEN BOND ISSUANCE WITH $10M SUBSCRIPTION

18 th December 2024, Lusaka Zambia: ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC (“ ZCCM-IH ”) is pleased to announce its participation in the second tranche of the CEC Renewables Limited ( “CEC-R” ), Green Bond with a USD10 million (approximately ZMW275 million ) subscription.

The second tranche of the bond raised USD96.7 million that will go towards funding the 136MW Itimpi-2 project, an expansion of the 60MW Itimpi-1 solar PV plant.

ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer, Dr Ndoba Vibetti, highlighted the strategic importance of this subscription:

“ Our mission is to create tangible wealth sustainably for the benefit of the Zambian people and all our stakeholders. This bond, which finances the development of solar PV projects, aligns with this mission and our strategic focus in growing our footprint in energy, particularly during the ongoing energy crisis in Zambia, whilst also lowering ZCCM-IH's overall carbon footprint . ”

ZCCM-IH's participation in the second tranche of the CEC-R green bond aims at diversifying the composition of the company's investment portfolio and enhancing its returns. This is aligned with the company's 2023-2026 strategic plan that focuses on investments primarily in the mining and energy sectors.

This participation is a further testament of the company's commitment to the development of the Zambian capital market.

The CEC-R green bond issuance complies with the ICMA Green Bond Principles, including participation from other local investors.

The CEC-R green bond was privately placed and is listed on the Lusaka Securities Exchange (LuSE).

Issued by:

Loisa Mbatha

Corporate Affairs Manager

ZCCM Investments Holdings Plc

By Order of the Board

Charles Mjumphi

Company Secretary

Issued in Lusaka, Zambia on 19 December 2024

