ZCCM : ZCCM-IH Notice of Change in Company Secretary.

ISSUED ON: 2 February 2023

NOTICE OF CHANGE IN COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with the Securities Act No. 41 of 2016 and the Lusaka Securities Exchange Listing Rules (“LuSE Rules”), the Board of Directors of ZCCM Investments Holdings PLC hereby announces the resignation of Mr. Chabby Chabala as Company Secretary effective 18 February 2023. The ZCCM-IH Board thanks Mr. Chabala for his contribution to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

In the interim, the Strategy Manager Mr. Charles Mjumphi will serve in this role effective 19 February 2023. The Board will notify all stakeholders once the office of the Company Secretary has been filled.

By Order of the Board

Dr Ndoba J Vibetti

Chief Executive Officer

Lusaka, Zambia - 2 February 2023

